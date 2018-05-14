4 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Bans Aid Agencies Working in Somalia

Somaliland has banned humanitarian agencies operating in South and Central Somalia from implementing their programmes in the breakway region.

The ban was passed at a cabinet meeting in the capital Hargeisa on Thursday.

A press statement from the government said Somalia humanitarian agencies would no longer be able to carry out projects in Somaliland or operate under Somaliland regions.

There were no immediate comments from the head of agencies operating in Central and Southern Somalia concerning this development.

Somaliland broke away with Mogadishu after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

