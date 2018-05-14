11 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya Issues Terror Alert After Al-Shabaab Operative Sneaks From Somalia

Kenya Police is on a manhunt for a suspected Alshabaab militant said to have sneaked into the East African country to execute terror attacks.

The Alshabaab operative has been identified as Anthony Mbele Munyasya aka Abdalla.

Munyasya is said to be armed and dangerous.

The Kenyan police on Tuesday issued a terror alert urging Kenyans to remain extra vigilant ahead of Muslims' holy month of Ramadan that begins on May 15.

Kenya Police spokesman Charles Owino said intelligence reports indicate that terror groups including al-Shabab are planning to stage attacks on unspecified locations during Ramadan.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

