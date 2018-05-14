Zimbabwe: Rusike Torches Twitter Storm

Photo: Matthew Rusike/Twitter

Matthew Rusike has refuted The Herald story in a tweet.

A Twitter storm sparked by a tweet by Zimbabwe international forward Matthew Rusike on Saturday ended the player and employees of Zimbabwe Newspapers smoking the peace pipe.

Rusike sparked controversy on Twitter when he used the word "fake" in describing an exclusive story which appeared in The Saturday Herald related to him winning a case with FIFA over the non-payment of his salaries and bonuses.

A number of respondents, who are critical of The Herald, quickly jumped onto the bandwagon and began posting some negative comments about the newspaper in which they were hammering it as a source of credible news.

However, senior Zimpapers personnel, led by the Editor of H-Metro, Lawrence Moyo, and Herald Senior Sports Editor, went on the defensive with Moyo even posting the official communication from FIFA related to the subject on which this newspaper had based its story.

It later emerged that Rusike was questioning the conversion of the payout which this newspaper had done in converting the euros into United States dollars and not the substance of the story that he had won the FIFA case.

"Don't cut my funds," Rusike finally conceded saying his use of the word "fake news" might have been harsh and possibly wrong.

This left those who had rushed to condemn The Herald, including those who had attempted to politicise the argument, embarrassed as it emerged that the story which this newspaper had carried was not fake at all.

In the end, the Zimpapers senior staff and Rusike smoked the peace pipe while those who had rushed to denigrate The Herald were left licking their wounds.