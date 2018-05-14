Mauritius: ICT - Mauritius Launches First Cloud Camp

press release

The first Cloud Camp of Mauritius meant to establish a new partnership and which hinges around two pillars - bridging the digital divide and government modernisation - was launched on 10 May 2018 at Shangri-La Touessrok Hotel, in Trou d'Eau Douce.

The Cloud Camp is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation and Microsoft Cloud Society, Middle East and Africa. The three-day event brought together around one hundred participants to enable them get hands-on experience on disruptive technologies such as Block-chain, Artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Team-building activities were scheduled as well as peer-to-peer interactions.

In his opening address the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, rejoiced that events such as Cloud Camps prepare participants to be "doers" rather than just "learners" and become "agents of change" who are capable of developing cloud based applications employing emerging technologies and making digital transformation a reality.

According to him, the hosting of this first Cloud Camp in Mauritius comes at the right time when the country is poised to emerge as a digital hub par excellence in the region. In fact, Mauritius ranks 1st in Africa and 73rd in the world on the ICT Development Index 2017 of the International Telecommunication Union, and this represents a sure measure of the progress we made on the provision of ICT infrastructure, he said.

Speaking about ICT-related figures, Mr Sawmynaden pointed out that mobile penetration stands at 144% and Fibre To The Home (FTTH) is a reality across the island with 100% coverage since December last. With 55.2% FTTH household subscribers as at September 2017, Mauritius occupies the 8th position worldwide. He announced that next year, Mauritius will be connected to two more submarine cables, thus making the country very resilient and even more ready to host Data centres and Disaster recovery centres providing cloud computing services across the world.

The Minister invited Microsoft Cloud Society to seriously consider organising a Mauritius Cloud Summit every two years for the advancement of cloud solutions. This, he said, will help to celebrate the hard work put in by the members and those who excel in building their skills through the e-learning courses, webinars and other events organised by the Microsoft Cloud Society.