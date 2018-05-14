South Africa: Ajay Gupta Reportedly Spotted in India, but No Sign of Action From Local Authorities

Ajay Gupta is reportedly back in his Indian hometown of Saharanpur, a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

He was last seen in Dubai, when South African businessman Justin van Pletzen confronted a jovial Ajay outside a business park in the emirate. Van Pletzen was subsequently detained by authorities after Ajay Gupta laid a complaint against him.

eNCA reported that the eldest of the three Gupta brothers was first spotted in a New Delhi hotel last week. He and other family members (including Tony and Atul Gupta) are reportedly on a religious pilgrimage to the northern province of Uttarakhand.

While Indian income tax authorities are still insisting that the brothers account for fraudulently misrepresenting their tax returns, it transpired on Friday that the Indian Intelligence Bureau had not issued a so-called "Look out circular" (LOC) for Ajay Gupta.

The Times of India reported that the Indian Intelligence Bureau had not issued a LOC against him, and that this came about after Ajay Gupta initially requested clarity on reports of a LOC.

A LOC is used to flag fugitives and absconded criminals at Indian ports of entry.

