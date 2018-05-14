14 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Parallel Congress Exercise in Futility - - APC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The All Progressives congress (APC) has declared any form of parallel congress held during any of its congresses as an exercise in futility.

The national publicity secretary, of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Monday while reacting to news of parallel congresses in a some states.

There were instances of parallel congresses at both the ward and local government congresses held by the party.

During the ward congress, parallel congress were reported to have been conducted in Borno, Ondo, Kogi, and Kano.

After the just concluded local government congress over the weekend, a parallel congress was reported to have taken place in Oyo state.

However, the state secretary of the party, Mojeed Olaoye, dismissed the report of parallel congresses, describing it as illegal, null and void.

Mr Bolaji, in his statement, emphasized that the only congress recognized by the party is that conducted by the congress committee in accordance with the constitution.

"The party's position is that there is no such thing as parallel congress. The only congress recognised by the party is that conducted in accordance with the party constitution, which was organised by the congress committee charged by the party to organise such congress.

"We therefore regard any so-called parallel congresses as exercise in futility and attempt to cause confusion in the party.

The APC also reiterated that any party member who has any genuine grievances regarding the congresses should channel such through the appeals committee in their respective states.

Nigeria

#DapchiGirls - Leah Sharibu Marks 15th Birthday in Boko Haram Custody

The kidnapped teenage student, Leah Sharibu, will on Monday mark her 15th birthday in the custody of her captors. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.