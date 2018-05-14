Nigeria: Parallel Congress Exercise in Futility - - APC

The All Progressives congress (APC) has declared any form of parallel congress held during any of its congresses as an exercise in futility.

The national publicity secretary, of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Monday while reacting to news of parallel congresses in a some states.

There were instances of parallel congresses at both the ward and local government congresses held by the party.

During the ward congress, parallel congress were reported to have been conducted in Borno, Ondo, Kogi, and Kano.

After the just concluded local government congress over the weekend, a parallel congress was reported to have taken place in Oyo state.

However, the state secretary of the party, Mojeed Olaoye, dismissed the report of parallel congresses, describing it as illegal, null and void.

Mr Bolaji, in his statement, emphasized that the only congress recognized by the party is that conducted by the congress committee in accordance with the constitution.

"The party's position is that there is no such thing as parallel congress. The only congress recognised by the party is that conducted in accordance with the party constitution, which was organised by the congress committee charged by the party to organise such congress.

"We therefore regard any so-called parallel congresses as exercise in futility and attempt to cause confusion in the party.

The APC also reiterated that any party member who has any genuine grievances regarding the congresses should channel such through the appeals committee in their respective states.