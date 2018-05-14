Kenya: Death Toll Rises to 46 in Solai Dam Tragedy, House Team Calls for Probe

The death toll from the Solai dam tragedy has risen to 46 after one more body was recovered on Monday, officials say.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga said body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered about five kilometres away from the dam.

The dam owned by large-scale farmer Patel Mansukul, collapsed on Wednesday night washing away an entire village in Solai, Nakuru County.

The Senate Security Committee on Monday called for a speedy investigation into the tragedy that left hundreds homeless.

The committee led by its Chairman Yusuf Haji, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka said the process should be done in a fast manner so that Kenyans know what caused the catastrophe.

"We want the relevant authorities to swiftly get to the bottom of this matter and tell Kenyans who is culpable," said Mr Haji when the team visited scene of the tragedy on Monday.

They were accompanied by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Subukia MP Samuel Kinuthia Gachobe.

Last week, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji set in motion investigations into the cause of the tragedy.

The DPP directed Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the cause and culpability of the dam tragedy.

Mr Haji directed the IG to submit a report of the investigations within 14 days.