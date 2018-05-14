14 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Continental African Champs & Youth Olympic Qualifier for Wag & Mag - Tunisia Win 4 Medals, Including One Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's rythmic gymnastics team won four medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) at the end of the 14th Continental African Championships & Youth Olympic Qualifier for WAG & MAG, organised on May 8-12 in Namibia.

The gold medal was snatched by Aziz Trabelsi, the silver by Wissem Harzi and the two bronze ones by Malek Skaer and Nesrine Fadhlaoui.

Total of African medals for the Tunisian team:

· 1 gold and 1 silver for men's rythmic gymnastics team

· 2 bronze for women's artistic gymnastics team

· 1 bronze for artistic gymnastics team

· 2 bronze for the junior girls rythmic gymnastics team and individual competitions

· 1 bronze for the trampoline team.

