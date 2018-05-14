Kenya/Algeria: USM Alger Jet in Ahead of Gor Mahia Clash

Nairobi — Algerian side USM Alger arrived in Nairobi early Monday morning ahead of Wednesday's CAF Confederation cuP Group D tie against record Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday.

Alger are staying at a high end hotel in the outskirts of Nairobi and are expected to have their first training session at the highly secured Kenya School of Monetary Studies before having a feel of the Kasarani pitch on Tuesday evening.

The match will be staged under the Kasarani floodlights on Wednesday, action kicking off at 7pm. Gor have set the gate charges with fans entering the terraces parting away with Sh200 while the VIP tickets will cost Sh500.

The Kenyan giants expect fans to turn out in large numbers just like they did on Sunday when 60,000 fans poured into the Kasarani Stadium to witness Gor take on Hull City with another huge number following the match from giant screens outside.

Most fans had however expected that Wednesday's match would also attract lower charges as the Hull City game where the terrace tickets cost Sh100.

"We urge our fans to turn out in large numbers just like they did on Sunday and cheer us on. Their support against Hull was massive and we would want to create the same atmosphere against USM Alger," Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda said.

He added; "The match being at night, we want to assure our fans that security will be of high priority and they should come with no fear of anything whatsoever."

USM lead Group D with three points after their opening day 4-0 thrashing of Tanzanian side Young Africans with Gor second with a point after their opening day 1-1 draw away to Rayon Sport in Rwanda.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm