Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Starts Reign With a Point

Chapungu's new coach Rodwell Dhlakama started his reign by helping the airmen to a point against former champions Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Ascot yesterday.

The trip to Ascot has always proved to be a tricky one for the 2015 league champions, who have struggled here.

Last year, they even stormed out of the pitch in protest in the Chibuku Super Cup against Yadah Stars, causing the abandonment of the match.

Yesterday, Chapungu's Brighton Mugoni was given a rare start by his new boss and did not betray the gaffer's trust in decision.

Just after the 20th minute, he got a chance inside the box, but was denied by the crossbar when his powerful header crashed against the woodwork with goalkeeper Pride Zendera a beaten man.

The only realistic attempt at goal by Chicken Inn in the opening half fell to Passmore Bernard, whose powerful shot from distance was pushed wide for a corner kick by the Chapungu goalie Talbert Shumba.

Edmore Muzanenhamo then fired just inches wide for the hosts before Zendera did well to stop a shot by Allen Tavarwisa.

Antipas said Ascot has always proved to be a difficult venue for them.

"Ascot is a very tricky stadium for us, we have only won here once and the rest have been draws, the playing surface is a bit hard with a bad bounce, I cannot really complain, but it is one of our hoodoo grounds.

"I thought we had the better exchanges and we could have won the match, but such is life, playing away against Chapungu with a new coach was always going to be difficult.

"We need to polish up our game, a cutting edge in attack and there is a lot of work we need to do, most of the teams are struggling in terms of attack, but we need to work harder," said Antipas.

Chapungu assistant Coach Clement Mugari said his boss Dhlakama has brought life into the team.

"You can see that today there was a lot of improvement, he has brought a lot of motivation to the team and we are looking for better results in the future," said Mugari.

Teams:

Chapungu: T. Shumba, E. Chitauro, B. Chihowa, M. Moenda, B. Mbavarira, E. Muzanenhamo, B. Mtigo (T. Chimoyo 65th min), M. Mavuto (L. Gwerina 82nd min), A. Tavarwisa, B. Mugoni, P. Marufu (B. Sahando 76th min)

Chicken Inn: P. Zendera, P. Bernard, D. Lunga, G. Godard, M. Jackson, I. Mucheneka, S. Munawa, C. Matawu, W. Kamudyariwa (A. Banana 68th min), G. Majika, O. Tarumbwa (D. Nyandoro 75th min)