Zimbabwe: Dynamos Return to Winning Ways As Caps Go Down to Ngezi

Struggling premiership giants Dynamos beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 to secure their third win of the current premiership season while city rivals Caps United lost at home to unbeaten log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars during Round 11 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches played on Sunday afternoon.

A first half strike by Quality Kangadzi after 32 minutes of play ensured caretaker coach Biggie Zuze's first match in charge of Dynamos ended in a victory for the former champions at Barbourfields Stadium.

Dembare sacked coach Lloyd Mutasa last week following a string of poor results which saw the popular Harare outfit in its worst ever premiership start in decades.

The victory saw Dynamos increase their point tally to 12 while climbing from 13th to position number 8 on the premiership log standings although remaining a massive 17 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

In their match, Ngezi remained strongly in contention for their first ever premiership title when they beat 2016 champions Caps United 2-1 infront of the latter's fans at the National Sports Stadium.

Caps were first to score through John Zhuwawo after 26 minutes but Ngezi were quick to reply through Terrence Dzukamanje after 34 with James Nguluve giving Tonderai Ndiraya's side what would turn out to be the winning goal after 43 minutes.

Elsewhere, Chapungu played out to a goalless draw with Chicken Inn in a dull encounter at Ascot Stadium while the game between Black Rhinos and Herentals was another goalless affair in Harare.

SATURDAY RESULTS;

FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City 1, Yadah 0-0 Highlanders, Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine, Harare City 1-0 Nichrut.