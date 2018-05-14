Mauritius: Members of the National Assembly and Other Stakeholders Sensitised On Domestic Violence

press release

A workshop to disseminate the findings and recommendations of the study on 'The Sociological Profiling of Perpetrators of Domestic Violence in Mauritius' was held on Friday 11 May 2018 at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebene, in the presence of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs Maya Hanoomanjee.

Members of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Gender Caucus as well as representatives from the private sector, NGOs and various stakeholders attended the workshop. Commissioned by the Parliamentary Gender Caucus of the Mauritius National Assembly, the study was undertaken by the University of Mauritius in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.

The Speaker highlighted that domestic violence remains a central concern when it comes to gender inequality, adding that domestic abuse is overwhelmingly perpetrated by men against female partners. She further deplored that the rate of gender-based violence against women is worsening despite existing laws.

The study, she said, has been commissioned to generate essential data to grasp the socio-economic and cultural context that underpins domestic violence and to better formulate effective action plans that tackle its root causes. The findings will have deep implications for policy making to strengthen existing efforts at the national level to eliminate domestic violence in a holistic manner.

Mrs Hanoomanjee indicated that the study provides a sociological analysis of the characteristics of perpetrators who use violence in their relationships in Mauritius, by retracing the evolution of perpetrators to identity the risk factors and triggers of domestic violence. She underscored the different dynamics at play that result in the perpetration of violence which include the following risk factors: unemployment, education level, unequal gendered power dynamics, abuse of alcohol and the use of social networking sites, among others.

As regards key recommendations of the study, she emphasised that measures such as the Economic Empowerment Programmes offered to women in transitional housing, the psychological rehabilitation of victims, the implementation of Perpetrator Intervention programmes, amongst others, will ensure that there are different approaches to tackle the issue. She also suggested that the Protection from Domestic Violence Act be amended, so that counselling becomes obligatory for perpetrators of domestic violence.

According to the Speaker, a change of mindset to dispel social stereotypes that reinforces gender-based discriminations, unequal power relations and patriarchal bias is imperative in the fight against domestic violence. On that note, she underscored the need for the youth to support gender equality by breaking gendered socialisation at an early age.

In her concluding remarks, she urged NGOs and social workers to step-up their efforts and resources to operate as a network and to create synergy with the Government to increase efficiency and effectiveness by complementing the actions being undertaken.