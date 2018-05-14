Mauritius: Well-Being of the Population Is One of Government's Priorities, States Prime Minister

press release

The well-being of the population is one of Government's priorities and in order to ensure this, foreign experts are currently working on the formulation of a 10-year plan so that Mauritius becomes a Nation where physical activity is inculcated in its culture.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement on 11 May 2018 during the inauguration of a mini soccer pitch, a children playground and an open gymnasium at Promenade Pere Laval in Phoenix. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and other eminent personalities were also present on this occasion.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that at least one physical activity should form part of the daily routine of every citizen. He encouraged every Mauritian, in particular the youth, to take advantage of the facilities at their disposal to practice a physical activity and sports on a daily basis. Government, he underscored, has already taken appropriate measures for primary school children to learn swimming.

He underlined that Government is investing massively in several sports related projects so as to help integrate sports and physical activities in people's culture. The Multi-Sports Complex Project at Côte D'Or, he pointed out, currently under construction, will include a multi-sport stadium, an athletic track and multi-sport arena providing basketball and volleyball courts, with facilities for boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, yoga, and gymnastics. It will also include a swimming arena with Olympic size pool, diving facilities and training pools.

Such projects, observed the Prime Minister, will enable the population to have access to more facilities in order to stay healthy. Moreover, the regular practice of a physical activity can help to reduce cases of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, for instance, among the population, he stated.

The Prime Minister also expressed his determination to fight the drug scourge in Mauritius. In this respect, he underlined, a National Drug Control Master Plan for Mauritius is being prepared with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

For her part, the Vice-Prime Minister, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, pointed out that Government gives thorough consideration to local and regional projects and has at heart the quality of life of the citizens. Several provisions are being made for youth to be able to practice regular physical activities for their well-being and to keep them safe from the drug scourge, she added.