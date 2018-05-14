Tunisia: Meeting of Carthage Document Signatories Kicks Off Under Caid Essebsi's Chairmanship

Tunis/Tunisia — The meeting of the Carthage Document signatories kicked oof on Monday, under chairmanship of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

The representatives of five political parties (Nidaa Tounes, Ennahdha, Free Patriotic Union, Al Massar and Al Moubadara) and four national organisations (UGTT, UTICA, UTAP and UNFT) are taking part in this meeting.

UGTT Deputy Secretary-General Samy Tahri had told TAP a few days ago, that the technical commission in charge with defining the national economy priorities and proposing the related reforms had already finished off its works, pointing to several controversial points that will be discussed during Monday's meeting.