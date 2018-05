Luanda — The Angolan under20 men's football team defeated on Saturday in Blantyre Malawi by 2-1, in the first leg match of the eliminatories, qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON2019).

After the away win, the Angolans are in better position to qualify for the second and last eliminatory for the final phase of AFCON2019, to be hosted in the Niger, as they will play the decisive game in Luanda.

The match is scheduled for 20 May at Luanda's Coqueiros stadium.