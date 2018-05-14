Nigeria: Hurdles in Combating Cyber Crime in Nigeria

The Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta haspointed out various challenges involved in the fight against cyber crime in Nigeria.

He said the absence of comprehensive and reliable demographic and database; insufficient expertise in the area of Cyber and information security; insufficient inter agency, regional and international collaboration and lack of effective and functional forensics labs, technics and manpower to match the speed, anonymity and fleeting nature of evidence in cybercrimes investigation are the numerous challenges encountered in cybercrime management in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 4th edition of Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) yearly conference, Danbatta stated that the commission's roles and efforts in combating cybercrime and cyber security development is to ensure relevant regulations are created to support security agencies such as, regulation on lawful interception; implementation of national cyber security strategy among others.

The Consul General, Cyber Secure urged businesses and government agencies to evolve in order to cope with the ever changing threat landscape, stating that organisations can no longer merely react to threats, but need to create I.T. infrastructure that is agile and adaptive, where breaches are addressed before they happen.

"Security professionals and the security industry will have to change as well. Cyber security must become an enabler of business, of lifestyle, of healthcare and of a better society

While noting that cyber security venture predicts that the cost of global cybercrime damage will hit $6 trillion annually by 2021 and cyber crime will become more profitable than the global trade in all major illegal drugs combined, Bray however said the United States is convinced that enhanced international cooperation and information sharing will be critical to successfully mitigating cyber-attacks.

The chair person, CSEAN, Olamide Thopson-Odeneye said awareness is the key to combating cyber crime as most people who engage in such crime do it for fun and not for money purpose.

"Cyber threat is not just for money purposes, we have people who are just doing it for fun, there are people who are just doing it to make a name for themselves.The idea is to ensure that we make people aware so they dont fall into trap, even if you have the best security in place, somebody will still do something.

"Everything is on awareness, to keep educating them on things that are happening globally and can happen here in Nigeria We are trying to come up with people who can address cyber threat naturally if it happen to us as a nation. We have a group who have come together to address that" she added.

Other experts like the Chief Executive officer, Upgraded Eru, Victor Idonor; Associate Director, Technology Advisory, KPMG, John Anyanwu; Cyber Security Manager, INLAKS, Yemi Ademiluyi and Founder and Principal Consultant, DIGISS LLC,Mobolaji Moyosore urged Nigerians to be more vigilant about practicing safe online habit.