The Super Eagles' manager, Gernot Rohr, has released his 30-man provisional list for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The list released on Monday included two surprises - Junior Lokosa, who has scored 18 goals in the Nigeria Professional Football League, and Simeon [Simy] Nwankwo, who scored five goals for Italian Serie A side, Crotone, in April.

From the angle he has operated since his tenure kicked off 21 months ago, the inclusions were a major surprise, as one thing about the former Bayern Munich defender is consistency.

However, the main question answered by Rohr's list was the exclusion of Vincent Enyeama. There have been continuous calls that the 35-year-old be invited as he seemed the most viable option between the sticks but the counter argument has been that the Eagles should not repeat the Peter Rufai mistake of 1998.

Rohr has often stated that he is more interested in building for the future than retracing his steps. And on the issue of goalkeeping, he said he would not take an old goalkeeper to Russia to sit on the bench.

The 30-man list

Goalkeepers [4]: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho

Defenders [10]: William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Stephen Eze, Bryan Idowu, Olaoluwa Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, Abdullahi Shehu

Midfielders [8]: Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Uche Agbo

Forwards [8]: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Simeon Nwankwo, Junior Lokosa