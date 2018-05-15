14 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: JOHESU Strike - Bauchi Health Workers Join, Patients Stranded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bauchi State health workers have joined the ongoing strike as directed by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), grounding activities at the state hospitals and leaving patients stranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited General Hospital in Bayara town and the Specialists' Hospital, Bauchi Metropolis on Monday, reports that health workers had deserted the hospitals.

The State Chairman of JOHESU, Ibrahim Maikudi, told NAN that the state had joined the strike.

"We could not join last week because we had to transmit the directive to local branches. Now that we have distributed memos to all the State and Local Government branches of JOHESU, there is total compliance across the state, until further notice," he said.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Bauchi Specialist Hospital, Ya'u Sulaiman, told NAN that with the absence of the health workers, activities in the hospital was at a stand-still.

"We are working out modalities to see how to handle the situation and save lives.

"For now, the patients that are stable have been discharged so as to enable us to concentrate on those that need maximum care," he said.

Nigeria

Nigerian-Born Sudanese Woman Held Over Death of Diplomat

A Sudanese of Nigerian origin, Miss Inas Khalid Maikano, has been held over the murder of a Nigerian diplomat, Habibu… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.