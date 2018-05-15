Nigeria: JOHESU Strike - Bauchi Health Workers Join, Patients Stranded

Bauchi State health workers have joined the ongoing strike as directed by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), grounding activities at the state hospitals and leaving patients stranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited General Hospital in Bayara town and the Specialists' Hospital, Bauchi Metropolis on Monday, reports that health workers had deserted the hospitals.

The State Chairman of JOHESU, Ibrahim Maikudi, told NAN that the state had joined the strike.

"We could not join last week because we had to transmit the directive to local branches. Now that we have distributed memos to all the State and Local Government branches of JOHESU, there is total compliance across the state, until further notice," he said.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Bauchi Specialist Hospital, Ya'u Sulaiman, told NAN that with the absence of the health workers, activities in the hospital was at a stand-still.

"We are working out modalities to see how to handle the situation and save lives.

"For now, the patients that are stable have been discharged so as to enable us to concentrate on those that need maximum care," he said.