Nigeria: Ramadan - Zamfara Govt to Support 30,000 Orphans

Zamfara State Government is to give cash and material assistance to 30,000 orphans from its Zakkat and Endowment fund this Ramadan season.

Ibrahim Tudu, Director, State's Zakkat Collection, Zakkat and Endowment Board, made this known to journalists on Monday in Gusau, the state capital.

Mr Tudu was speaking on the board's preparations for the 2018 assistance to the orphans in the state.

He said the board was currently revalidating existing beneficiaries of the assistance after which the screening of new orphans would commence simultaneously in all the 17 emirates of the 14 local government areas of the state.

According to him, it is only when a father dies, that a child becomes an orphan in accordance with Islamic injunction, and so we will only consider those who fall under this category.

"Any new entrant must have had a letter of confirmation from an authority, especially a traditional ruler of his community.

He must also have sworn to court affidavit which must be submitted to the board before the child's application will be considered," he said.

Mr Tudu said that Governor Abdulaziz Yari had approved an additional 5,000 slots for beneficiaries this year, bringing the total to 30,000 children as against 25,000 beneficiaries in 2017.

