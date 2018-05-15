Nigeria: Actress Zainab Balogun Weds Airline Boss

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, pulled a surprise on her fans when she wedded the CEO of JetWest airline, Dikko Nwachukwu, in a traditional ceremony on Sunday.

The couple have been in a private relationship for some time and decided to make it official with friends and family as witnesses.

The pretty actress succeeded in surprising her fans and colleagues as no announcements were made prior to the special day.

The 28-year-old bride is best known for her roles in Bollywood movie (Cocktail), Hollywood hit movie 'The Dark Knight Rises as an extra and Nollywood blockbuster, The Wedding Party 1& 2.

The 44-year-old groom is a widower and owner of JetWest Airways. He was also the former Chief Commercial Officer of Aero Contractors.