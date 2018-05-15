Nigerian Born Sudanese, Maikano, Held Over Murder of Diplomat in Sudan

Abuja — A Sudanese of Nigerian origin, Miss Inas Khalid Maikano, has been held over the murder of a Nigerian diplomat, Habibu Almu in Sudan.

The diplomat, an Immigration Attache, at the nation's mission in Khartoum, Sudan was reportedly murdered on Thursday 10, 2018, at his official residence in Khartoum.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, the suspect, who is also a student of the Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum, was arrested by the authorities in the country after several arrests of suspects and investigations were made.

The statement read: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, wishes to inform the general public that our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan, has engaged the host authorities on the murder of Mr. Habibu Almu, Immigration Attaché I, in the Mission.

"Consequently, after several arrests of suspects and investigations by the host authorities, it was established that the deceased was stabbed to death by one Miss Inas Khalid Maikano, a student of Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum and a Sudanese of Nigerian origin.

"It was discovered during the investigations that after committing the heinous crime, the suspect stole some of the deceased personal belongings including cash. Miss Maikano had since confessed committing the crime and is being held in custody for further investigations after which she will be charged to court.

"Our Mission in Khartoum will continue to monitor and follow up the case to ensure that justice is done on this matter.

"For the meantime, the process of conveying the remains of the late Mr. Habibu Almu to Nigeria for proper burial is being finalised."