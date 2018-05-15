Nigeria: Leah Is 15 - Parents Appeal for Her Release to Continue Her Education

Parents of Miss Leah Sharibu Monday renewed their appeal to the Federal Government to release their daughter, one of 110 schoolgirls abducted by the Al Barnawi faction of Boko Haram on February 19, 2018 from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The father, Mr. Nathaniel Sharibu speaking on telephone from his Yola base on the occasion of the 15th birthday anniversary of the girl, appealed to the Federal Government to "do their possible best concerning my daughter.

"We appeal to the government and all concerned for the release of my daughter. I am pleading to the Federal Government that they should do something urgently to release her. It is almost three months since this saga began... .just a few days away to complete 90 days since she has been in captivity.

"So, I am pleading for them to have pity on us and release this girl to the family to continues her education. It is very painful now that her fellow students have resumed school," Mr. Sharibu, who said he was yet to receive any official delegation to brief him on the continued saga.

Confirming that Christian groups in Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom and other parts of the world are conducting special prayers to mark her 15th birthday today, he appealed to the Media and all public-spirited persons across the nation and beyond to encourage the government to release the girl.

Also responding yesterday, the hapless mother of Leah, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu tearfully told our correspondent that the entire family was moody especially because it's her birthday.

She confirmed that apart from prayers of the saints across the globe for the release of her only daughter, she has been engaged in series of fasting and prayer for the safe release of her daughter.

"I have been doing prayers. Although the Church is praying all over but, as a mother, I take my time to pray instead of just crying," she said, adding that sometimes Leah's only brother who will be 13 years this year's, joins in the family prayer sessions.

"I appeal to the Federal Government to try their best to return Leah to us and reduce the pain of a mother. That is my only request to Government because all her mates have now resumed school," she stated.

Continuing, Mrs. Sharibu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to please release Leah now, "because it appears he has forgotten about Leah but we know God who brought her forth will not forget her. We believe that God is keeping watch over her and our prayers would be answered."

The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, which is the church of her parents, recently declared a 3day fasting and prayer for Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgent group in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19.

While the other girls have been released, Boko Haram is reportedly holding on to Leah Sharibu who turned 15 yesterday because she refused to renounce her faith and embrace Islam.