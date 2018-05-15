Nigeria: What Nigerians Are Saying About Leah's 15th Birthday in Boko Haram Detention

Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi school girl still in Boko Haram captivity on Monday May 14, marked her 15th birthday in the detension of her captors.

Daily Trust reports that after almost two months since the Nigerian government negotiated the release of the 105 abducted Dapchi girls, Leah Sharibu, who would have been the 106th girl to be freed, was left behind for reportedly refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

Nigerians took to the social media to dish her birthday wishes and pray for her safe return.

Below are some of the comments:

Today is Leah Sharibu's 15th Birthday

She's been in abduction for 83 days

Today is Leah Sharibu's 15th Birthday

She's been in abduction for 83 days

Bring her, and all others, back!

2day is Leah Sharibu's 15th Birthday but she is currently in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to renounce her faith in Jesus Christ, I celebrate you 2day Leah, I pray that you return safely. May God grant ur family the needed strength at this time

Leah Sharibu was kidnapped by Boko Haram on the 21st of Feb 2018 along side other girls. On the 21st of March 2018, ALL the kidnapped girls,except Leah were freed.

It's been FOUR long months & Leah is still with her captors.

The President is more interested in 2nd term :(

Monday the 14th of May is Leah Sharibu's birthday. She will be 15.

Monday the 14th is my birthday, this young heroine is my birthday mate.

Please Lord watch over her. #FreeLeahSharibu#CelebrateLEAH

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Today is Leah Sharibu's 15th birthday. Her mother Rebecca shows me her photo (red circle). Leah was abducted by Boko Haram in February in Dapchi, Nigeria and is still gone. She and hundreds of others have marked their birthdays while living in hostage.

#DapchiGirls#LeahSharibu

Just for a few minutes, let's celebrate Leah Sharibu one of the kidnapped #DapchiGirls.

Leah Sharibu was detained because she refused to denounce Christ. Today, Leah Sharibu marks her 15th birthday in Boko Haram custody.

Dear Lord, please be with Leah and bring her back safely.

DAY 1,491 of #ChibokGirls' abduction, 112 still in captivity.

DAY 1061 under President Muhammadu Buhari's watch.

DAY 1,476 of consistent advocacy.

DAY 83 in captivity of Leah Sharibu and 5 other #DapchiGirls...

Leah Sharibu, she turns 15 today. Look around you and look at any 15year old, look at what freedom means to them. At age 15, Leah Sharibu already knows what it means to be denied freedom and what it means for your Govt to fail you. Her only crime is standing by her faith!

This is day what? Still nothing from @MBuhari, @OfficialAPCNg & their Propaganda Department concerning Leah Sharibu. Why the silence? It's deafening

Buhari is going in and out of the country for "medical check up"! He doesn't feel concern about Leah Sharibu and her parent.

A silent prayer for you Leah Sharibu, you shall return home safely in Jesus Name! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Girl!

Be strong wherever it is you are...

Where is Leah Sharibu 83 days after her abduction?

Leah turns 15 today, May 14.

And she is not back....

May she return to us in safety and peace, Amen!

Happy Birthday Leah!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEAH SHARIBU. As you turn 15 today, grow in strength of mind and body. You're always in our hearts and prayers; we will never forget, the advocacy will go on, 'til you return to family and friends...

Leah Sharibu, the country you had wished to one day serve is letting you down, today as you Mark your birthday let everyone that is involved in your current state never find rest and their joy will be stolen from them.

It's Leah Sharibu's 15th birthday today, but she won't be celebrating with her family. For 3 months she's been held prisoner by Boko Haram. She hasn't been released as she refuses to convert in exchange for her freedom.

Leah Sharibu. 84 days now. We pray to God that this trial will be over.

Happy Birthday to the most incredible 15-year old I have ever heard about.

Happy Birthday Leah Sharibu

"Leah Sharibu" As you add one today we pray the good lord bring you home safe and sound. We have a president more concerned with 2019 but our GOD will sure disgrace him.

"What shall separate me frm the love of christ..... " this young girl is a living standard of that word...

Today I join d world to celebrate ur 15th birthday.... Keep holding the fort Leah Sharibu

