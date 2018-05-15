Nigeria: #BBOG Proceeds With Legal Action Against Govt

The BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has said its legal actions against the federal government for the criminal negligence that resulted in the abduction of Dapchi school girls including, Leah Sharibu who remains in captivity, "proceeds".

The group, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said its other related activities which includes demanding for action on rescue of Leah, as well as accounting for her 5 other colleagues and the remaining 112 #ChibokGirls shall continue until they are all rescued and given justice by the FG.

The group also sent a solidarity message to the family and community of Leah Sharibu to mark her birthday adding that "our movement is extremely saddened and distraught on this 83rd day of her captivity, and the fact that the young teenager has had to mark her birthday in captivity with terrorists".

The group also said it was "exasperated" at the federal government for abandoning the family of Leah Sharibu and the families of the 5 others unaccounted for.

"Our movement wishes Leah Sharibu a happy birthday. We also demand a status update from the Federal Government on Leah Sharibu. It is unconscionable that the family, community, and the public has gotten no updates since the Federal Government made empty promises in March about prioritising her return.

"We call on the federal government to return her immediately. There is no reason any arrangements with the terrorists should have left her out, in the first place," it said.