14 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: France Offers N200m Humanitarian Aid for IDPs Welfare

By Abdullateef Salau

The French Government has offered N215.6million (€500,000) humanitarian assistance to improve the living condition of the displaced people in northeast Nigeria.

A statement by the French embassy's press officer, Damilola Ayodeji, said the grant was extended to Alima and Première Urgence Internationale (PUI), two French humanitarian organisations working in north-east.

"A funding contract amounting to a total of €500,000 was signed between the French Embassy and the representatives of the two organisations to support their humanitarian aid work in the in the region, te statement said.

The grant aid was to improve medical care for children suffering from malnutrition in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno state.

It is also aimed at improving the food security of vulnerable populations in Maiduguri.

The statement reiterated France commitment to contributing to humanitarian efforts that leads to the continual rehabilitation and restoration of the crisis-ridden region.

