14 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Burma Market Driver Caught Ferrying 500kg of Suspected Zebra Meat

By Benson Matheka

A driver has been charged with being in possession of 500 kilograms of suspected Zebra meat.

Mr Peter Ng'ang'a, 44, denied three counts before Kibera principal magistrate Esther Boke on Monday.

He was released on Sh200,000 cash bail.

Mr Ng'ang'a was arrested by undercover Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) detectives on Sunday in Dandora.

The detectives got a tip-off of possible game meat being sold in Kitengela.

They established a surveillance team in the area before trailing the suspect to Dandora Phase 3, a suspected distribution point.

