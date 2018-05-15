Photo: Facebook

Martin and Teresa van Breda with their daughter, Marli, 16, and sons, Henri, 20, left, and Rudi, 22, on a family holiday posted on Facebook.

Proceedings into future care arrangements for Marli van Breda as well as whether her current curator's appointment should be extended has been postponed in the Western Cape High Court.

Curator advocate Louise Buikman SC confirmed on Monday that the matter will be heard on June 11 to allow her to file her report.

Buikman had been appointed by the court three years ago after Marli's parents Martin and Teresa as well as her oldest brother Rudi were killed in an axe attack at their lavish De Zalze Golf Estate home in January 2015.

Judgment following the triple murder trial against her sibling Henri van Breda is expected in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Marli survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries and suffered from retrograde amnesia.

In October 2016, Buikman's curatorship was extended despite Marli having turned 18.

She was authorised to continue to act on behalf of Marli and to assist her in legal proceedings as well as all "major decisions".

In September last year, prosecutor Susan Galloway said Marli had indicated to the State that she would not be available to her brother's defence.

