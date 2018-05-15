Maiduguri — Nigerian military has said it rescued an aged man from the hold of Boko Haram in a crossfire.

A statement by the spokesman of the military counter-insurgency in the North East (Operation Lafiya Dole), Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, read: "Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued an aged man who was held hostage by elements of Boko Haram terrorists group in the remote village of Gobara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State."

The statement further read: "In a rare display of bravery, a Platoon Commander of the 192 Battalion, Lieutenant Asajwun Ahmadu, rescued and personally carried on his shoulders, the feeble aged man who had been caught up in the exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists during an offensive to clear them out of their hideout in Gobara on May 11. The rescued man is currently receiving medical attention at the 192 Battalion Medical Reception Centre."

It also added that "during the advance to conduct the offensive at Gobara, the counter insurgency troops uncovered and successfully detonated three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried by Boko Haram terrorists at the axis of Damboa bridge, Fadakwe and Fadakwe Christian respectively.

"In the offensive, the gallant troops killed two terrorists and destroyed their camp, logistics and IED factory during the fire fight. The troops also recovered eight Dane guns, one G3 magazine, one IED making device, one unexploded ordnance, three tool boxes, three machetes, length of electric cable and a Boko Haram flag."

The statement further revealed: "The troops have also exploited further to clear Shiyadawe, Shiyadawe Bulama and Shiyadawe Fulani, all in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State."