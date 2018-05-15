14 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Thieves Destroy Electricity Transformer Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Thieves have completely destroyed a transformer post of the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The transformer is in the outlying neighbourhood of Marrere Expansao. It was installed there as part of EDM's drive to obtain new clients in this area. About 100 households obtained their power via this transformer post, but have now been deprived of electricity.

The EDM Nampula delegate, Armando Machai, said the thieves had completely dismantled the transformer in order to steal the copper it contained. He put the losses to EDM from this act of vandalism at three million meticais (about 50,000 US dollars).

Machai urged the population of Nampula to be vigilant, and to collaborate with the company in preventing any further cases of the destruction and theft of electrical equipment.

Mozambique

Central Bank Publishes Sanctions Against Mozambique Directors

The Bank of Mozambique on Monday published the list of eight former directors of Moza Bank, once the fourth largest… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.