Malawi: Uncertainty Surrounds Govt Building Complex Elevators

Blantyre — Authoritiesat the Government Building Complex in Blantyre have expressed uncertainty over when the elevators in the infrastructure would be operational, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

In an interview on Friday, Acting Regional Housing Officer for the South, Zechariah Chirambo disclosed that consistent supply of social services at the complex like electricity, water and internet connectivity need not be overemphasized, saying operation of the installed elevators would make a huge impact to the environment.

"I don't have a readily available answer as to why the elevators are taking too long to start operating here so that all people seeking services, especially the physically challenged should access the services without hassles as it is the case now.

"Yes, the complex at the ground floor is generally disability friendly, but the absence of lifts remains a hiccup since its establishment a decade ago. I would advise you to contact our ministry headquarters who should be well placed to explain why it is taking too long for the elevators to be functional," Chirambo said.

However, efforts to talk to Ministry of Housing spokesperson, Charles Vintula proved futile since his mobile phone kept on calling unanswered.

On his part, Regional Commissioner for Lands (South), Killian Palika said issues to do with infrastructure and all its attendant facilities were in the armpit of the Housing Department which has various technocrats like civil and electrical engineers among others.

Palika pointed out that the Department of Lands was solely mandated to identify public land for the particular property developer (investor); while Physical & Planning Department is there to draw plans and assess the viability of the infrastructure.

He, therefore, emphasized that all issues to do with the facilities like elevators of the existing infrastructure like the one in question at the Government Complex Building in Blantyre, are the full responsibility of Housing Department.

Random interviews conducted by Mana within the building complex established that the full operation and commencement of the elevators would bring a huge difference to persons with physical disabilities and even the general public who frequent the premises on a daily-basis.