Malawi: Primary School Teacher Impregnates Standard Seven Learner in Mchinji

Mchinji — Police in Mchinji on Tuesday arrested a 28 year old primary school teacher at Ngulukira Primary School in the district for allegedly defiling a standard seven pupil under his charge.

Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer, Kaitano Lubrino, confirmed the incident on Saturday adding that the teacher, identified as Emmanuel Banda, besides impregnating the school girl, started forcing her to abort.

He said the victim (name withheld) disclosed that Banda started proposing to her since the commencement of term one of 2017/2018 school calendar and she accepted after the teacher's advances persisted.

Lubrino said the minor further revealed that the two had been having unprotected sexual intercourse for more than three times before she conceived.

"After the teacher learnt that the girl was pregnant for him, he started persuading her to abort. The victim reported to our office that on April 24, 2018, without the knowledge of her parents, Emanuel Banda picked her somewhere for an abortion where they both spent two days," he said.

The PRO said the victim's missing prompted her mother to probe more when she returned the following day. The girl then revealed about her pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

This forced the mother and other community members to report the matter to Chimwankango Police Unit where the girl was referred to Chimwankango Health Centre for a medical examination which confirmed that the girl had carried out an abortion.

Banda hails from Nthunduwala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawomba in Kasungu.