Malawi: Fomi Hands Over a Borehole to Naming'azi Primary School

Zomba — Learners and community around Naming'azi Primary School in Zomba were all smiles when Friends for Many Inmates (FOMI) handed over a borehole to the institution.

The school and villages around it have been struggling to get clean water as there has been no source of potable water before the charitable organization decided to bail them out of the situation through sinking of a borehole.

An Official from Zomba District Council, Senior Assistant Social Welfare Officer Francis Futu Sunday hailed the organization for taking social responsibility to the community through provision of the borehole.

He said since the opening of the school some years ago, there has been no source of potable water at the school which compromised sanitation and hygiene at the institution.

"Learners and communities surrounding the school have been drinking water from unprotected sources," Futu pointed out, urging the school management committee to take proper care of the borehole and safeguard it from elements of vandalism.

"It is responsibility of the school and community to take care of the facility and make sure that you are responsible for any maintenance," he added.

FOMI Executive Director, Rev. Jimmy M'bwana said the organization realized the challenge the school was facing in terms of access to clean and safe water closer to the school, saying it would contribute to the reduction of waterborne diseases.

"We learnt that learners from this school were walking long distances to access water during classes which resulted into affecting classes because they were not coming back in time," he stated.

M'bwana appealed communities to take care of trees in all river banks in order to address environmental challenges affecting the area, which has a direct bearing on the water table.

He thanked the entire team of Little Dress for Africa both from America and Malawi for the assistance towards construction of a borehole in the area.

Acting Head teacher for Naming'azi Primary School, Essay Chiphwanya said the sinking of the borehole at the school would minimize the challenges the school was facing in accessing the commodity.

He said learners were travelling long distances to fetch water for various purposes which was affecting time management during lessons, adding that water problem was also affecting school feeding programme since parents were taking long to prepare porridge for the learners due to the distance to nearest water point.

Chiphwanya called on other organizations to emulate the example set by FOMI to assist the school considering that it was still facing challenges such as shortage of toilets, teachers' houses and school blocks.