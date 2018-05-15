Malawi: MP Applauds President Mutharika for Economic Recovery

Lilongwe — Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu, David Lally, on Friday commended his Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for the economic recovery the country is currently achieving.

Commenting on State-of-the-Nation address delivered by the President during the official opening Friday last week, Lally said he was impressed with the way the president is handling developmental issues in the country, particularly highlighting the economy sector.

He said: "You may recall that during the period of 2010 to 2014 the economic situation in this country was pathetic to an extent that it was challenging to engage in entrepreneurial activities as the currency was not stable.

"But things are different now. The exchange rate is now stable and interest rate is going down which is a significant improvement as this has created a conducive environment for business ventures," said Lally.

Lally, therefore, thanked president Mutharika for the developments that are taking place in his constituency.

"If I stand here without applauding the president, it would be injustice. This coming 12th of May 2018 [Saturday], a minister is going to my constituency to switch on electricity in some centers which were not electrified," he said, adding that Machinga District Secondary School is also under construction.

In her remarks, Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia, said government has made strides in developing many sectors like education, water, security, energy and mining and sports.