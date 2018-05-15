Malawi: Chikwawa Police Records Increase in Road Accidents

Chikwawa — Chikwawa police has recorded a 57 percent increase in road accidents in the first three months of the year 2018 as compared to those registered during the same period in 2017.

Its report which Malawi News Agency (Mana) has seen signed by Chikwawa Police Station, Officer In-charge, Assistant Commissioner, Davie Chingwalu, highlights first quarter of 2018 and cases registered in all three police formations of Chikwawa, Nchalo and Ngabu in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station, Spokesperson, for Chikwawa Police, Constable, Foster Benjamin told Mana on Wednesday that these accidents could have been prevented.

"During the 1st Quarter of January - March 2017, only three accidents were registered in the district in which it claimed two lives and in the same period in 2018, seven accidents that claimed six lives were registered.

"Most of these accidents occurred as a result of careless driving, drink and drive syndrome, or mechanical faults," said Benjamin.

The report stated that most of the victims were men who rely on 'matola' as the cheapest means of transport in the district.

The PRO described the development as a great loss to the country and advised the general public to tighten their seat belts when using the M1 road of Blantyre - Chikwawa for the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa Police Station, Crime Unit reported to have recorded a decrease in crime rate by 36.4 percent as presented in the 1st quarter crime report of January - March, 2018.

"During the period of January to March, 2017, the district recorded 489 criminal cases, and in the same period of 2018 the district registered 311 criminal cases which represents a 36.4 decline.

"The number of house breaking cases between January and March decreased from 113 in 2017 to 88 in 2018, translating to 51 percent decrease. Theft of livestock decreased from 56 to 43 representing 23 percent decline, assault cases decreased from 74 to 60 representing 19 percent.

"General theft decreased from 150 to 69, representing 54 percent, and sexual offences decreased from 18 to 17, representing 6 percent," states the report.

Chikwawa police PRO, described the decrease in crime rate as a great achievement by the Chikwawa police station and its sub-stations of Nchalo and Ngabu.

He revealed that despite the decrease in crime as shown, there was also some increase in murder and robbery cases in the district.

"We have recorded an increase in murder and robbery cases in January - March 2018 compared to same period in 2017. Murder cases have increased from two to eight representing 75 percent increase while robberies have increased from six to eight, representing 25 percent," Benjamin said.

Chikwawa Police Station, however assured the communities that as police they are working hard in order to create a crime free policing area.