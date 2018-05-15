Malawi: World Vision Hailed for Their Youth Empowerment Drive

Salima — Youth in Salima, Nkhotakota and Dedza have hailed World Vision International (WVI) for its transformation impact in their lives.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Malawi News Agency (MANA)in Salima on Sunday, the youth praised the impact of WVI's Action for Adolescents (A4A) that has helped impart business skills to the youth thereby driving them out from idleness to productive citizens of their communities.

Chairperson for Chikondi Youth Ready Club in Traditional Authority (TA) Kambwiri in Salima, Emmanuel Phiri said their club has youths that are now self-reliant having gained skills from trainings provided by WVI and are involved in various business initiatives.

He said from the knowledge gained, "We are now able to draw and implement business plans and use the money effectively where we are able to borrow and even lend to others. We are in pig farming, small scale businesses and empowerment of fellow youth among others."

WVI committed: World VI District Project Officer for Dedza and Salima Thandeka Nkhonde

Phiri explained that they have been able to pluck girls from early marriages as the youth now have activities to keep them busy.

Also active in similar activities from the same district, are youth from Tingathe Youth Club who managed to buy a Public Address System that their Chairperson Solomon Chimnjedza who said it has helped them improve their livelihoods as they hire it out for weddings, political meetings and other such meetings.

He pointed out that in addition they grow rice on commercial basis.

Annie Bonuwelo from Nkhotakota echoes her friends saying through WVI's support, she is able to transfer skills to fellow youth and early graders who she echoes on voluntary basis using skills gleaned trainings provided by WVI.

Chairperson for Kanyenda Youth Club, Robert Mbumba disclosed that their club has three pigs and nurtured 1,000 tree seedlings that they managed for sale.

Chikondi Youth Ready Club Pigs

He makes a plea for additional knowledge in livestock development and management training focusing on pig farming that the 20 members in which eight are boys and 12 are girls of the club require in order to improve their output.

And not to be done on the positive impacts of the project, Charity Kabwazi, who chairs the Kaimvi Youth Club in Dedza, thanked WVI saying youth who previously were in beer drinking and rushing for early marriage are have now something that keeps them busy.

She pointed out that, "Most of the youth were involved in beer drinking, stealing, smoking, early marriages, and promiscuous behavior among other bad behaviours, now are transformed and are productive citizens of the community.

Kabwazi added that their club has focused more on livestock and crop farming with soya beans, tomato, sweet potatoes, vegetables, goats and chickens their preferred products.

WVI District Project Officer for Dedza and Salima, Thandeka Nkhonde explained that it is their vision to see the youth standing on their own committing that her organization would see to it that the youth are supported and have everything that they need.