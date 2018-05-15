Malawi: Two Men in Police Custody for Burglary and Theft, Items Recovered

Blantyre — Police in Limbe are keeping two men in custody for allegedly stealing items worth millions of kwacha in the township of Kachere in Blantyre.

Limbe Police Station Assistant Public Relations Officer, Constable Patrick Mussa confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview Monday that the Police in Limbe are keeping in custody Limbani Mafaiti, 23 and Charles Singano,26 on the charge of burglary and theft.

"On June 6, 2015, Ray Mchenga from Kachere Township lodged a complaint at Limbe Police that some criminals broke into his house and stole a fridge, plasma television screen, two radios, two sewing machines and other assorted items all to the value of K2, 300,000," he said

Mussa explained that in the course of investigations, Limbe Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) personnel on Wednesday May 9, 2018, managed to arrest the two in Mpingwe Township and were found with two laptop bags containing breaking implements.

The Officer pointed out that a plasma TV screen and two sewing machines were recovered and positively identified by the owner adding that investigations are still underway to recover the remaining items.

He said that the two suspects have just been released from prison on other crimes and that they are expected to appear before the court of law to answer the charges of burglary and theft contrary to section 309 and 278 of the penal code,

Mafaiti comes from Ching'amba Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri in Blantyre while Simango hails from Julio Village in the area of TA Nkando in Mulanje District.

Meanwhile the police wishes to remind members of the public to avoid harboring criminals in their communities, but they should report them to police.