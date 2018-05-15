14 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Pedestrian Dies in Chikwawa Road Accident

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — One person died while two others sustained injuries of various degrees on Friday after a minibus hit them at Thabwa Trading Centre along the Blantyre-Chikwawa Road around 5:30 in the evening.

Chikwawa Police Station Spokesperson Constable Foster Benjamin said a minibus, registration number CK 4979 driven by Maliseni Zwangeti, 30, is said to have developed break failure while descending the last bends of Chikwawa escarpment.

The driver hooted apparently to warn police officers at Thabwa Roadblock to give him free passage.

The police PRO further said soon after passing the roadblock he ended up hitting the three pedestrians.

The deceased, Austin Madina, 23, died while Enelesi Andrea, 34, and John Chithima, 40, had fractured right leg and deep cut on the head respectively.

Benjamin explained the three were rushed to Chikwawa District Hospital where Madina was pronounced dead on arrival.

"The driver has since been arrested," said Benjamin.

Madina hailed from Maperera Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Makhwira while Andrea and Chithima come from Mkhwitcho and Macheso villages respectively in Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa.

