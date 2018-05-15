Malawi: Crime Rate and Road Accidents Reduced By 9% in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Police Station has said this year they have reduced crimes and road accidents by nine per cent in the first three months as compared to 2017.

Officer in Charge for Station, Deputy Commissioner, James Munthali disclosed this Friday during Station Management meeting at Central Region Police Training Centre in Lilongwe.

The meeting was organized to evaluate on how the Police Stations and Units in Lilongwe Rural and Urban have done for the first opening three months of the year in terms of crime rate, traffic management and community policing.

Munthali said in the first three months of 2018 the station registered 1,756 criminal cases as compared to 1,922 cases in 2017 translating into a nine per cent reduction in crime.

"Without public support this could not have been possible," he acknowledged.

Munthali explained that in terms of traffic management in the period under review the station registered 118 road accidents in 2017 as compared to 117 road accidents in 2018 translating into a 0.85 per cent reduction in road accidents.

The Officer-In-Charge urged the officers to work hard in order to achieve a significant reduction in both crime and road accidents in the district.

"Last year, 24 people lost their lives on roads compared to 18 in 2018 translating into a 22 per cent reduction which is no mean achievement but we need to do more," he pointed out.

Munthali said the station are facing a lot of challenges due to urbanization aspect where more people coming to settle in the city for either employment, business or other activities. These factors have put Lilongwe at high risk of many crimes.

The Deputy Commissioner said amongst the group of people coming to settle in Lilongwe are criminals terrorizing locations, business places posing threat to investors such as Asians, Chinese, British, Nigerians and many others.

"These factors have further sharped and affected the entire Malawi police service hence providing based approach to various problems affecting the society at large," he assured.

One of the participants to the meeting, Inspector Jimmy Banda who tackled on crime and traffic management said it is willingness and commitment amongst the people in the communities to participate in policing programs.

"This fact is evidenced through a reduction of crimes and road accidents in our policing areas for the past three months," he added.

Inspector Triza Bwanali said through community policing programmes they are able to identify safety and security problems and come up with solutions together with the public members.

"Community involvement through meaningful partnership and organizational transformation are contributing to the satisfaction of the communities and all those engaged in policing business," She stated.

Bwanali explained that the meeting would help them to improve in other areas which are short falls that were registered before and come up with successful stories this year.

The Police Stations and Units which were represented at meting were Kawale, Lingadzi, Namitete, Nathenje, Kasiya and among others.