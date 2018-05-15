14 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lack of Toilets Pushes Pupils Out of School

By Fadhili Fredrick

A primary school in Kwale County has been closed indefinitely over lack of toilets and dilapidated classrooms.

Matuga Deputy County Commissioner Benson Maisori said Madibwani Primary School is in a deplorable condition, leading to its closure by the public health officials on Saturday.

"The school shall remain closed until it meets all the regulations because the poor state of the school was posing danger to children," he said at Diani Reef on Monday.

Head teacher Amina Hamisi said the school, which was constructed in 2010, has been operating without proper infrastructure.

Mrs Hamisi said the school has 284 pupils who used to relieve themselves at a make shift toilet but it collapsed due to the ongoing rains.

She has appealed for assistance to build toilets and classes.

Matuga Constituency Development Fund Manager Ali Maingu said Sh700,000 has been put aside for the construction of toilets and classrooms at the school.

