Ethiopia: Council Approves Bills for Loan Agreements

The Council of Ministers (CoM) has approved proclamations drafted for loan agreements in the areas of electrification project and urban infrastructure development program.

Two of the loan agreements were made with the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) for the completion of the electrification project and urban infrastructure development program.

The agreements were designed to benefit the low-income rural households in utilising the electrical power and other selected 117 towns improve infrastructural development and service.

The council has also discussed on the bill table for cooperation and administrative support of the Russian to Ethiopian governments' on customs sector.

It also endorsed the proclamations to the parliament for approval.