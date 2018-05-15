Angola: Health Minister Stresses Nurses' Patriotism

Huambo — Angola's health minister Sílvia Lutucuta acknowledged Saturday the patriotic sense, dedication and commitment of nurses to assist the patients and increasing their service quality.

This was during closing ceremony of the 10th Scientific Conference on Nursing held in the central Huambo province, to mark the International Nurses' Day on 12 May.

The minister highlighted the important role played by professionals, who, according to her, represents the backbone of the national health system.

She said the current situation of the sector requires joint involvement by professionals in order to meet the expectations and wishes of the users.

The official stressed the government effort to equip health units with adequate equipment and diagnostic tools to improve nurses' work.

To the professionals of the sector, Silvia Lutucuta advised them to get engaged in the education of the population on the primary care, clarifying on the forms of prevention against malaria, tuberculosis, scabies and other diseases.