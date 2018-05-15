Kenya: Health CS Kariuki Announces Arrival Date of Cuban Doctors

The 100 medical specialists from Cuba are set to arrive in the country on May 28.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Monday said the doctors will be distributed across the 42 counties.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum with the Council of Governors' (COG), Ms Kariuki said the doctors have already been scrutinised and their mastery of the English language approved.

"The doctors will be operating on a two-pronged approach: service delivery and capacity building of our local doctors through mentorship and working alongside other physicians in our health sector," she said at the COG headquarters in Nairobi.

COOPERATION

Ms Kariuki added that 50 Kenyan doctors will in September travel to Cuba for a two-year training.

Commending the move, Council of Governors' Vice Chairperson Anne Waiguru assured the ministry of their commitment.

"We welcome the initiative to boost the country's medical sector through deployment of Cuban doctors to supplement our local medics and enhance health service delivery across the counties.

"Human resource in the sector has sometimes been a challenge, especially in the rural areas and this move by the health ministry is set to ease that challenge to an extent," the Kirinyaga governor said.

PATIENTS

A statement from the ministry indicated that three radiologists will be deployed in Siaya, Nandi and Wajir; five orthopaedic surgeons will be sent to Lamu, Garissa, West Pokot, Nyandarua and Homa Bay while nephrologists will be distributed to Taita-Taveta, Migori, Busia, Nyeri and Embu.

One gastroenterologist and a neurologist will be sent to Mombasa, one dermatologist to Machakos, five general surgeons to Isiolo, Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Tana River, and nine critical care physicians will be posted to Kwale, Baringo, Kiambu, Nairobi and Makueni.

Further, the doctors will be subdivided into two clusters; 47 will work as specialists and the remaining 53 as family physicians.

The medics will help ease the the number of patients flocking to Kenyatta National Hospital and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.