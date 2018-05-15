Kenya/Libya: Former Harambee Stars Coach Lands New Role

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has signed a two-year contract with Libya Football Federation (LFF) to become the country’s national team coach, Nation Sport can reveal.

The Algerian-born Belgian replaces Omar Al-Maryami, who led the team to the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) in Morocco, where they lost to Sudan in the semi-finals.

Amrouche handled Harambee Stars between February 2013 to July 2014 taking charge of 19 matches where he won nine, drew seven and lost three.

His immediate task will be to build a formidable side that can qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

“The federation president (Anwar Al-Tashani) has entrusted me to build a good team that can reach the finals of Afcon next year,” Amrouche told Nation Sport on Monday, a day after putting pen to paper at the federation offices in Tripoli.

“They’ve a good team with great talents and basing on my past experience, they believe that we can build a very good team like I did in countries I served before,” he added.

Amrouche’s first competitive fixture will be away to South Africa in an Afcon group “E” qualifier on September 7.

Libya, ranked 100th on the Fifa rankings, top the group on three points similar to South Africa, while Nigeria and Seychelles follow in that order.

World football governing body, Fifa, in April 2018 lifted a ban on the country from hosting matches at home despite the North African country still facing precarious security after the 2011 war that saw the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

Previously, Libya was forced to host both club and national team matches on neutral grounds in neighbouring countries like Mali, Egypt and Tunisia.

Memorably, Libya’s Al Ahli hosted SportPesa Premier League side Ulinzi Stars in Cairo in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round in February 2017.

Libya were guests at the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and played to a goalless draw with Harambee Stars, then under the tutelage of Belgian Paul Put.