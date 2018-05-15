12 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WFP Compensates Farmers Affected By Crop Loss

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and Oxfam America under their Rural Resilience Initiative (R4) are going to receive insurance payments totalling 1.5 million dollars to compensate for weather-related crop losses in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal and Zambia.

Poor rainfall in parts of Africa has triggered the largest insurance payout to date for vulnerable farmers under an innovative climate risk management scheme R4.

The pay-out enables nearly 30,000 farming households to cover immediate needs including the purchase of food and payment of children's school fees. Many smallholders also invest a portion of the pay-out in seeds or fertilisers, or in starting small-scale family businesses.

Since 2011, a total of 2.4 million dollars have been distributed in pay-outs to R4 participants in Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Zambia and Malawi as compensation for weather-related losses. The program is supported by the governments of the United States, Switzerland and Flanders.

Ethiopia

