Nigeria: Osinbajo, Govt's Economic Team Restrategies On Employment Initiatives

Abuja — Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and members of the government team Monday met at the Presidential Villa on employment initiatives.

The Vice President who is Chairman of the federal government Economic Management Team, EMT.

Though members of team refused to speak to journalists after the meeting, it was gathered that the meeting was to re-strategies on the federal government's efforts towards the creation of jobs in the country.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on assumption of office in 2015 identified three key areas as the focal point of his administration.

The areas are job creation through economic growth, insecurity and fight against corruption.

The team is made up of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godswin Emefiele and the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Oluyemi Dipeolu,

Others are Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Information Minister and relevant permanent secretaries.

The EMT meets every week to discuss national issues bothering on growing the economy.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Office of the Vice President Laolu Akande in a tweet said the EMT deliberated on employment initiatives.

According to him, "Vice President Osinbajo now presiding over Economic Management Team meeting discussing and reviewing employment initiatives with presentations from Labour and Employment Minister, Presidential Economic Adviser, SSA Npower/jobs and the Statistician-General. It's about drilling down to create more jobs."