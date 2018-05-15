Nigeria: My Economic Diversification Yielding Results - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Auyo, Jigawa State said that his administration's economic diversification and inclusion growth programmes especially in key good producing states were producing positive results.

President Buhari who is on a two-day working visit to the state stated this during the commencement of the rehabilitation and expansion of the 6,000-hectare Hadejia Valley irrigation project.

He said that Nigeria's agricultural revolution was real and on course.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, assured that his administration would sustain the positive momentum in the sector by implementing the right policies and providing the needed financial resources for people-oriented projects.

According to the statement, the, "he expressed delight that the Federal Government's economic diversification and inclusive growth programmes were yielding positive results, particularly in key food-producing states.

"The President applauded the World Bank's assistance to the project, which when completed would increase water availability for all-season farming in the State and beyond."

Also speaking, the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu explained that works on the Phase One of the project which started in the early eighties during the administration of President Shehu Shagari and received some funding under the Petroleum Special Trust Fund had suffered frequent abandonment due to lack of funds.

Adamu said with N9.6 billion allocated under the $495 million World Bank-assisted Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project in five different irrigation locations in Nigeria, the project would be completed by 2021.

He said, "By the time the project is finished in three years, there would be about 6,000 hectares of farmland and the Jigawa State Government also plans to key into the project that will benefit over 25,000 farmers."

President commissioned the 42-kilometre Tasheguwa-Guri Road and the 32-kilometre Abunabo-Kadira-Guri road constructed by the State government to facilitate easier movement and evacuation of farm produce.

He also commissioned the 250,000 solar- powered water supply scheme.

The project the statement noted was one out of nine of such projects which will add nine million litres to daily water supply in Dutse and environs