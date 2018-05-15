Tanzania: Netanyahu Expected in Dar Early Next Year

15 May 2018

By Abela Msikula

ISRAEL Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected in Tanzania early next year, according to Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Augustine Mahiga.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday on his recent visit to Israel, Dr Mahiga said the trip was all about strengthening diplomatic relations and scouting Israel support to Tanzania's industrialisation drive.

Dr Mahiga said Israel Premier will arrive in the country early next year with a strong message on investment in all fields of industrial economy, adding that Tanzania has a lot to learn from Israel, which is highly advanced in various areas.

He said among areas from which Tanzania is likely to benefit out of her relationship with Israel include modern agriculture, manufacturing, water conservation, information and communication technology, security, health and energy, among others.

"It should be remembered that Israel is a desert country but the government managed to change the area into crops bearer through irrigation technology. It is the country which misses rains for five to six years consecutively, but they ably supply water even to neighbouring countries through its water conservation technology," said the minister.

He noted that the technology of changing the desert into crop bearer is suitable for Tanzania's central areas, which experience droughts frequently.

Mr Netanyahu has promised to come up with a strategy that will help to increase the number of Israel tourists in the country from 1,000 to 2,000 annually, according to Dr Mahiga. He said Israel has been dispatching health experts to save Tanzanians' lives and treatment costs.

Tanzania currently saves about 70bn/- annually, thanks to Israel medical experts who arrive in the country to impart their expertise to local medical practitioners at the Dar es Salaam-based Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

Israel government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue offering free trainings in various fields to as many Tanzanians as possible, said the minister, reminding Tanzanians to grab the opportunities.

Israel confirmed its readiness to receive over 200 Tanzanians for trainings, which normally last nine months.

