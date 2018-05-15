Photo: The Citizen

Dodoma — The government has collected Sh18.8 billion from tourist concession fees between July 2017 and March 2018.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Mr Japhet Hasunga told the National Assembly on Tuesday that the money was an increase of 174 percent compared to Sh6.9 billion collected in the previous period.

Mr Hasunga was responding to a question by Ms Amina Mollel (Special Seats-CCM) who wanted to know how much the government earned from the fees charged from foreign tourists who spend time in hotels located in the national parks.

The hotels charge the fees for the government.

One tourist pays $25 in Mikumi National Park and $50 in Serengeti.

"We also collected Sh3.4 billion as value-added tax (VAT) compared with Sh1.2 billion previously," said Mr Hasunga.

Ms Cecilia Paresso (Special Seats-Chadema) also asked the government to simplify tax payment for tour operators whom he said had to pay multiple taxes.

Mr Hasunga said the government was reviewing the taxes and the outcome of the measures taken to simplify tax payment for tour operators will be announced during the ministry's budget.