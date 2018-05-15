12 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Immigration Affairs, CBE Link-Up to Ease Passport Issuance

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Main Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs has partnered with the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) to facilitate appointments and fee payments for passport issuance and renewal.

The new system is now on a pilot project in 30 branches of the bank in Addis Abeba. CBE has prepared special windows dedicated to the passport service. It was developed by the two parties aiming at solving the long queues and hassles the customers are facing.

Now serving more than 6,500 people a day, Immigration Affairs, had been a source of frustration until it recently moves to reforms.

Citizens, who wish to obtain a passport, will be served at CBE branches with proper documents and appointments. Then they visit the Main Department for finger-printing and the final process.

"As we designed the system locally, it saved us foreign currency that would be spent for the procurement of programmes from overseas," said Bekalu Zeleke, president of the state-owned giant, CBE.

The Main department has also opened branch offices in Hawassa, Dire Dawa, Jimma, Dessie, Bahirdar, and Meqelle, according to Gebreyohannes Teklu, Immigration Affairs director.

Ethiopia

We are all winners with AfCFTA, Ethiopian PM tells ECA Conference of Ministers.

ADDIS ABABA, 14 MAY 2018: The transformational opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area together… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.