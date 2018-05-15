Ethiopia: Immigration Affairs, CBE Link-Up to Ease Passport Issuance

The Main Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs has partnered with the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) to facilitate appointments and fee payments for passport issuance and renewal.

The new system is now on a pilot project in 30 branches of the bank in Addis Abeba. CBE has prepared special windows dedicated to the passport service. It was developed by the two parties aiming at solving the long queues and hassles the customers are facing.

Now serving more than 6,500 people a day, Immigration Affairs, had been a source of frustration until it recently moves to reforms.

Citizens, who wish to obtain a passport, will be served at CBE branches with proper documents and appointments. Then they visit the Main Department for finger-printing and the final process.

"As we designed the system locally, it saved us foreign currency that would be spent for the procurement of programmes from overseas," said Bekalu Zeleke, president of the state-owned giant, CBE.

The Main department has also opened branch offices in Hawassa, Dire Dawa, Jimma, Dessie, Bahirdar, and Meqelle, according to Gebreyohannes Teklu, Immigration Affairs director.