12 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Global Healthcare Regulators Meet in Addis to Fight Fake Drugs

Addis Abeba has hosted healthcare regulators from all over the world who held a discussion on fighting the spread of fake drugs and the need to secure the healthcare supply chain in Africa.

The conference was organised by GS1, the global supply chain standards organisation, in partnership with the Ethiopian Food, Medicine, Healthcare Administration & Control Authority (EFMHACA). The conference had an attendance of over 150 regulatory bodies and more than 340 participants.

It was held for three days starting May 8, 2018.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 10pc of medication distributed in low and middle-income countries could be falsified. Falsified medicines that negatively impact a patient's safety, might lead to loss of lives, will have an economic impact and will result in less trust in the healthcare system.

About 100,000 deaths a year in Africa can be linked to the counterfeit drug trade. This is because there are many inefficiencies in the African pharmaceutical supply chain.

